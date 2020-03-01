Data Center Accelerator Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2025

PMR’s report on global Data Center Accelerator market

The global market of Data Center Accelerator is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The Data Center Accelerator market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the Data Center Accelerator market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The Data Center Accelerator market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the data center accelerator market are Achronix Semiconductor, Atmel Corporation, Altera Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, MicroSemi Corporation, Nvidia, SiliconBlue Technologies, Vantis PLC, Xilinx, Inc., IBM Corporation, HP Inc., Fujitsu, Cisco Systems, Lenovo, Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices, among others.

Data Center Accelerator Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the Data Center Accelerator market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, SEA and other APAC data center accelerator market is seen to be leading in terms of value, with India, Taiwan and others countries being the most attractive markets. Also, SEA and other APAC data center accelerator market is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to high usage of mobile phones and cloud storage in the region. Increasing awareness and efforts for improving energy efficiency is also driving the SEA and others APAC data center accelerator market. The regions which follow SEA and other APAC in the data center accelerator market, in terms of value, are North America and Western Europe due to the rising number of enterprises in the region.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

