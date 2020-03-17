Data Center Transformation Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future 2027 with Key Players – IBM, Cisco systems, Schneider Electric, Hitachi, Tech Mahindra, Cognizant, Microsoft, Dell, NTT, HCL Technologies

Data Center Transformation providers offer assistance in improving and enhancing IT assets to attain service level agreements. The process includes changing a data center for the enhancement of its overall performance and functionality. Factors such as increasing data center traffic as well as surging data center spending are significantly contributing to the growth of data center transformation market. However, security concerns still remain as one of the key factor hindering the market growth.

The reports cover key developments in the Data Center Transformation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Data Center Transformation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Data Center Transformation market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

IBM Corporation

Cisco systems, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Hitachi, Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Limited

Cognizant

Microsoft Corporation

Dell EMC

NTT Communications

HCL Technologies Limited

The “Global Data Center Transformation Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Data Center Transformation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Data Center Transformation market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Data Center Transformation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Data Center Transformation market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, and end user industry. Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and service. On the basis of deployment mode, the Data Center Transformation market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The Data Center Transformation market on the basis of the application is classified into call monitoring, sentiment analysis, risk and fraud detection, and others. On the basis of end user industry, the Data Center Transformation market is segmented into retail & ecommerce, BFSI, government, IT & Telecom, and others.

