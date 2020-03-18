Data Protection as a Service Market 2020-2027 In-Depth Analysis on Industry Size, Trends, Demand, Regions, Future Scope, Top Companies and Forecast Research

The global data protection as a service market accounted to US$ 9.55 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 94.3 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the data protection as a service market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM. North America led the data protection as a service market in 2018 with a significant market share, while Asia Pacific is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years to during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cost-effective data protection as a service and disaster recovery services have enhanced the growth avenue of the market.

Europe is the second-largest market in the data protection as a service market. Apart from North America and Europe, Asia Pacific remains at the third-largest geographic segment in the data protection as a service market. In Asia Pacific, continuous advancements, developing technological infrastructure, increasing adoption of security solutions across the vertical such as BFSI, Healthcare, Government, and others are driving the demand for DPaaS market during the forecast period in China, India, and other emerging countries of the region.

The Data Protection as a Service market research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Data Protection as a Service market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The report also includes the profiles of key Data Protection as a Service companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Acronis International GmbH

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Commvault

Carbonite, Inc

EMC Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

McAfee, LLC

Quantum Corporation

VMware, Inc.



The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Data Protection as a Service market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Data Protection as a Service market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Data Protection as a Service industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

No. of Pages: 150

Scope of the Report

The research on the Data Protection as a Service market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Data Protection as a Service market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY DATA PROTECTION AS A SERVICE MARKET LANDSCAPE DATA PROTECTION AS A SERVICE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS DATA PROTECTION AS A SERVICE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS DATA PROTECTION AS A SERVICE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE DATA PROTECTION AS A SERVICE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER DATA PROTECTION AS A SERVICE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE DATA PROTECTION AS A SERVICE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

