Data Warehouse as a Service Market Growth and Business Strategy with | Microsoft, SAP SE, Snowflake Computing Inc, 1010data, Teradata, Micro Focus, Hortonworks Inc., Cloudera, Inc. and More

“Data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) can be defined as a services in which it integrates and manages the all the resources of the data warehouses. The major benefits of DWaaS it offers flexibility and reliability by removing the responsibilities that associated with new release data warehouse management. With help of DWaaS the data warehouse will accessible for the customer through Internet.”

Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market is driven rapid increase in data volume, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 1.29 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.92% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in data warehouse as a service market are Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, SAP SE, Snowflake Computing Inc, 1010data, Teradata, Micro Focus, Hortonworks Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., Solver, Yellowbrick Data, Inc., Panoply Ltd, MarkLogic Corporation, MemSQL Inc., LUX Fund Technology & Solutions, Inc and Accur8 Software.

Market Definition:

Data warehouse as a service can be referred as a managed service & a type of outsourcing model eliminating the expense of on premises data warehouse where the out sourcing service provider configures the software & hardware which an on premises data warehouse requires. This is a type of paid service where the data is being provided by the customer to the out sourcing company.

Market Drivers:

Rise in adoption of cloud service specifically in private cloud for data storage due to growth in data volume

Increasing need to follow the stringent rules & regulation regarding data safety drives the demand for data warehouse as service

Market Restraints:

There is always a scepticism thought of data security or data theft of the user by the outsourcing company

Lack of skilled person and very slow adoption of cloud from extract, transform and load tools restraining this market.

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In December, 2018, Snowflake Computing announced the expansion due to increasing customer demand of Snowflake on Microsoft Azure particularly in Europe region. Accelerated networking and storage soft delete is the added feature of this platform.

In September 2018, Accur8 Software announced data migration as a Service which enables migration service for the IBMi operating environment companies. This also enables to transfer data from IBMi environment to the cloud platform.

