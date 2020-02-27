Defoamers Market Big Growth in 2020| Dow, BASF SE, Ashland, Evonik Industries AG, Air Products and Chemicals

The Global Defoamers Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Dow, BASF SE, Ashland, Evonik Industries AG, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., KCC Basildon, Wacker Chemie AG, Bluestar Silicones, Clariant, ELEMENTIS PLC, Baker Hughes a GE.

Global defoamers market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.69 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Defoamers Industry

Market Drivers:

Rising use of defoamers in several agrochemicals, including fertilizers and pesticides drives the market growth

Growth in water treatment infrastructure also boost the market

Introduction of new and innovative products is also likely to boost the demand of defoamers

Growing demand of defoamers in metal coatings for smooth finishing and shining will drive the market

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulations in the code of federal regulations (CFR) and the USFDA acts as restraint for the market growth

Decline in usage in printing industry due to digitalization will restrain the market growth

Issues pertaining to health which may be amplified by certain defoamers could dampen the growth of the global defoamers market

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Type: Antifoams, Oil-based Defoamers, Water-based Defoamers, Silicone-based Defoamers, Powder Defoamers, EO/PO-based Defoamers and Alkyl Polyacrylates and Others

By Application: Oil & Gas, Paper & Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Wastewater Treatment

Top Players in the Market are: Dow, BASF SE, Ashland, Evonik Industries AG, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., KCC Basildon, Wacker Chemie AG, Bluestar Silicones, Clariant, ELEMENTIS PLC, Baker Hughes a GE.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Defoamers Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Defoamers Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

