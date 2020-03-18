Demand for Oleyl Oleate Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

Global Oleyl Oleate Market: Overview

Oleyl oleate is a wax ester obtained by formal condensation of the oleyl alcohol and oleic acid. It is light yellow to amber oily liquid with mild characteristic odor. It is a non-oil type and an effective emollient, mainly used in cosmetic formulations for greaseless skin creams, lotions and lipsticks. It is used for softness, and skin and hair preparations also used for binding and pigment dispersion in colour cosmetics applications. Oleyl oleate has various applications in food and beverages and pharmaceuticals industry. Moreover, the increasing applications of oleyl oleate in various end user industries is also expected to increase the demand for oleyl oleate in developing countries during the forecast period.

Global Oleyl Oleate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising personal care industry due to increasing demand of cosmetics is primarily driving the growth of the global oleyl oleate market as it used as a softener and emulsifier in beauty and cosmetic products. Increasing per capita income of consumers in developing countries is further resulting into the increasing demand for beauty and cosmetic products due to increasing influence of globalization. Moreover, the increasing demand for oleyl oleate in food and beverages industry is further fuelling the growth of the global oleyl oleate market as it has various wide applications in food and beverages products. In addition, the enormous growth in healthcare industry for last few years is also expected to increase the demand for oleyl oleate during the forecast period. Furthermore, the global supply chain has made the product easily available everywhere, which also has made the positive impact on the oleyl oleate market. In addition, the increasing applications of oleyl oleate owing to extensive research and development programmes by the various companies is also expected to fuel the growth of global oleyl oleate market during the forecast period.

Although, the global oleyl oleate market is growing but fluctuating prices of raw material can be a limiting factor to the global oleyl oleate market during the forecast period. However, the increasing industrial applications of oleyl oleate anticipated to provide a high growth to the global oleyl oleate market during the forecast period.

Global Oleyl Oleate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of applications, the global oleyl oleate market is segmented into:-

Food and beverages Bakery and confectionary Meat and poultry Sauces Others

Personal care

Health care

Other industrial applications

Global Oleyl Oleate Market: Region wise Outlook

The global oleyl oleate market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). ). Asia Pacific and Latin America are among the emerging clusters of the globe, which are anticipated to witness an above average CAGR over the forecast period. However, the global oleyl oleate market is expected to witness a steady growth by the end of 2027. Demand for oleyl oleate is currently growing due to rapidly increasing industrialization globally. Increasing demand for oleyl oleate from the developing countries is also anticipated to witness a high growth in the global oleyl oleate market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa is also anticipated to witness a steady growth in global oleyl oleate market due to growing personal care industry in the region.

Global Oleyl Oleate Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global oleyl oleate market are-