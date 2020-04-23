Demand for Tissue Processing System Market to Increase from End-use Industries During COVID-19 Pandemic and Substantially Surge Revenues in the Global Market

Persistence Market Research has come up with a fact based analytical research study describing various aspects of the tissue processing systems market across the globe. The analysis on tissue processing systems has been systematically drafted in a new research publication titled “Tissue Processing Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”.

Company Profiles Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sakura Finetek Europe B.V.

Slee medical GmbH

Milestone Srl

General Data Company Inc.

Agar Scientific Ltd.

MEDITE GmbH

Bio-Optica Milano SpA

Jokoh Co. Ltd.

Others.

This comprehensive research report focuses on various developments, trends, restraints, opportunities, drivers and challenges impacting revenue growth of the global tissue processing systems market. These factors vary in magnitude across different regions for which a detailed analysis is covered in this research report.

Along with this, an elaborate competition assessment and forecasts for a period of eight years from 2017-2025 is also presented with respect to each segment and sub-segment of the global tissue processing systems market.

Global Tissue Processing Systems Market: Key Companies

The research report on the global tissue processing systems market includes an in-depth analysis of the key companies participating in the tissue processing systems across the world.

Global Tissue Processing Systems Market: Segmentation Assessment

The global tissue processing systems market is segmented by product type, by technology, by end user, by modality and by region.

By region, North America is the largest region and reflects high market attractiveness. The tissue processing systems market in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow at a higher rate to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the period of assessment

By product type, rapid high volume tissue processors is the fastest growing segment and is poised to reflect a CAGR of 7.0% during the period of forecast. The small volume tissue processors segment is the largest segment with a high market share

By modality, stand-alone segment is expected to exhibit high lucrativeness in terms of both market value and growth rate in the coming years. This segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6% throughout the period of forecast

By technology, vacuum tissue processor segment is expected to dominate the global market during the assessment period and is estimated to reach a value little under US$ 320 Mn by 2025 end

By end use, diagnostic laboratories have shown higher inclination in the usage of tissue processing systems. The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to reach a market value of around US$ 225 Mn by the end of the assessment year

Global Tissue Processing Systems Market: Forecast Highlights

The research report reflects future market projections of the global tissue processing systems market. The global market for tissue processing systems is expected to reach a value of around US$ 440 Mn by 2025 end from a value of US$ 283.5 Mn in 2017. The global market is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 5.7% during the assessment period.