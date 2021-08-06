Dental Surgical Instruments Market 2019-Innovative Trends, Industry Share, Growth, Size, Clinical Review, and Top Leaders-Danaher Corporation, Planmeca Oy, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. Sirona Dental Systems, BIOLASE Technology Inc., A-Dec Inc., Nakanishi Inc.

Data Bridge Market Research in a new report, titled “Global Dental Surgical Instruments Market, By Product (Handheld Instruments, Laser, Dental Hand-piece, Ultrasonic Instruments, Consumables), Therapeutic Area (Restorative Dentistry, Orthodontics), End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics, Community Healthcare, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025” the Global Dental Surgical Instruments Market is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2025, from USD 4.22 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Dental Surgical Instruments Market 2020 Industry and forecast to 2026 report analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, analysis, size, share, demand and industry growth rate etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

For instance, According American Association of Orthodontists (AAO), in 2012, number of orthodontic procedures were performed has increased by 14% from 2010 to 2012 which is 1,225,850 total adult patient. Whereas, number of patient below 17 is around 4.6 million, while the total procedures were 5.8 million. Hence increasing number of orthodontic surgeries is expected to drive the market of dental surgical instruments.

A Synopsis of the Dental Surgical Instruments Market: This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the global dental surgical instruments market in the next 8 years.

Consistent usage of tobacco, chocolates and unhealthy foods leads to the dental disorders such as cavities, plaque and periodontal diseases. Plaque caused due to the bacteria’s or germs present in mouth whereas cavities are formed due to the enamel of tooth caused by bacteria. Periodontal disease is caused due to gum slump and injuries or damage of soft tissues of mouth. Hence these diseases require dental surgeries and few of dental surgical instruments are dental lasers, hand pieces, computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM), computer-aided design and intra oral and extra oral radiology equipment.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

• New technologies such as CAD/CAM technology has considerably reduced the designing time for dental prostheses.

• Increasing incidence of oral disease

• significant transitions in the oral care

• preference of patient for painless diagnosis and surgeries

• Technological innovations in the field of imaging and radiology

• Increasing number of dental clinic

• Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry further fuels market growth

Some Of The Major Players Operating In The Global Dental Surgical Instruments Market Are Danaher Corporation, Planmeca Oy, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. Sirona Dental Systems, BIOLASE Technology Inc., A-Dec Inc., Nakanishi Inc., Midmark Corporation, GC Corporation, Hu-Friedy Manufacturing Company, Henry Schein Inc., Sybron Dental Specialties Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd., A-dec, Inc., COLTENE Holding AG, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Patterson Dental and Young Innovations Inc.. among others.

Global Dental Surgical Instruments Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as company’s processes and cost structures are also analyzed in this Dental Surgical Instruments report.

This Dental Surgical Instruments Market report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin Dental Surgical Instruments by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) and other regions can be added.

Global Dental Surgical Instruments Market Detailed Segmentation:-

• The global dental surgical instruments market is segmented based on product, Therapeutic Area, end user and geographical segments.

• Based on product, the global dental surgical instruments market is segmented into Handheld Instruments, Laser, Dental Hand-piece, Ultrasonic Instruments and Consumables.

• Based on Therapeutic Area, the global dental surgical instruments market is segmented into Restorative Dentistry, Orthodontics.

• Based on End Users, the global dental surgical instruments market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics, Community Healthcare and Others.

• Based on geography, global dental surgical instruments market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

The Dental Surgical Instruments Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.

Key Pointers Covered in the Dental Surgical Instruments Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

• Market Size

• Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

• Market Shares in Different Regions

• Recent Developments for Market Competitors

• Recent Market Value for Different Regions

• Sales Data for Market Competitors

• Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

• Market Supply Chain Competiveness

• Market Infrastructure Development

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, LM-Instruments Oy (Finland), launched LM Dental Tracking System (DTS) a dental surgical products at the International Dental Show (IDS). This system uses radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology to efficiently track and monitor instruments and materials in the dental industry.

Global Dental Surgical Instruments Market Report includes Major Detailed TOC points:

