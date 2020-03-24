Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market 2019 – Industry by Type, by Application and by Region – Forecast to 2025

The global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).

companies profiled in the report include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Dino-Lite Europe/IDCP B.V., Galderma S.A., Genentech, a Roche Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., LEO Pharma A/S, Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., Novartis International AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Canfield Scientific, Inc.

Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market, by Product Type

Dermatoscopes Contact Oil Immersion Dermatoscope Cross-Polarized Dermatoscopes Hybrid Dermatoscope

Microscopes and Trichoscopes Multispectral Photoacaustic Microscopy (PAM) Reflectance Confocal Microscopy (RCM) Raman Spectroscopy Others

Imaging Equipment X-ray Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Ultrasound Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Others



Global Dermatology Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class

Antibacterial Agents

Antifungal Agents

Antiviral Agents

Corticosteroids

Retinoids

Immunosuppressants

Biologics

Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & North Africa Egypt Kuwait Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & North Africa

Rest of the World (RoW)

