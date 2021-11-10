Diabetes Care Devices Market: Opportunity Ahead of Earnings | Abbot Laboratories, Acon Laboratories, Dexcom Inc.

‘Diabetes Care Devices market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Diabetes Care Devices industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Abbot Laboratories, Acon Laboratories, Dexcom Inc., Beckton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson.

Global Diabetes Care Devices Market valued approximately USD 6744 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Diabetes Care Devices Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The gradual advancement and innovation of new Diabetic Care technologies are developing a concrete platform for further growth of Diabetic Care market. With the emergence of advanced technologies such as mobile health, precision medicine, smart sensors, wearable technologies, and 3D-printing into the field of Diabetic Care, there has been a rise in the overall demand of the newly developed Diabetic Care products. In addition, surging incidence rate of diabetes, escalating sedentary lifestyle in both developed and developing countries, rising obesity in both male and female population and rise in need for faster & safer diagnosis & treatment of diabetes are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising technological advancements in this devices and increasing investment are the factor which likely to create numerous opportunity in the market during the forecast period. However, lack of healthcare infrastructure in semi-developed and under-developed region are the factors that limiting the market growth of Diabetes Care Devices across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Diabetes Care Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising prevalence of obesity among people, rising government initiatives and advancements in monitoring the blood glucose levels across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global diabetes care devices market across the globe. Further, North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. The factors attributing the growth are increasing prevalence of obesity due urbanization and sedentary lifestyle of people in the region.

The qualitative research report on ‘Diabetes Care Devices market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Diabetes Care Devices market:

Key players: Abbot Laboratories, Acon Laboratories, Dexcom Inc., Beckton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Blood Glucose Monitoring Device

Testing Strips

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters

Lancets

Continuous Glucose Monitors

Insulin Delivery Device

Insulin Syringes

Insulin Pens

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Jet Injections

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

