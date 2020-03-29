Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Share, Size 2021 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis

Medical imaging is the technique or process of creating visual illustrations of the inner body for clinical examination and medical interpolation, along with visual representation of the function of certain organs or tissues. The global diagnostic imaging equipment market is anticipated to reach USD 37,925 Million by 2021 projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 6.7% during the forecast period 2015-2021.

Market Size and Forecast

Presently, North America has the largest share in the global diagnostic imaging equipment market owing to growing demand for innovative technologies like 3D, 4D & mobile scanner. In North America, the U.S. is estimated to rise 6.5% annually to reach USD 35.9 Billion in 2021.

Globally, the Asian and Latin American countries are projected to showcase the rapid growth in global diagnostic imaging equipment markets in coming years. On the back of rising government initiatives in the region like encourage health insurance, adding better technologies and related equipment in the government and private hospitals to allow the demand for diagnostic imaging devices to expand dramatically.

Leading Key Players of Global Market:

GE, Philips, Toshiba, Carestream, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic Inc., Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Fonar Corporation, and Others

Market Segmentation

By Product

On the basis of product, the global diagnostic imaging equipment market is segmented as follows:

Computed Tomography (CT) scanners

Nuclear Imaging (NI) equipment

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) systems

Ultrasound scanners and

X-ray Devices

Others

By End-User

On the basis of end-user, the global diagnostic imaging equipment market can be segregated as mentioned below:

Hospitals

Private Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories

By Region

On the basis of region, the global diagnostic imaging equipment market is segmented as follows:

North America

Latin America

Western And Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Row (Rest Of World)

Growth Drivers and challenges

Increasing disease epidemics across the globe, raising awareness about timely disease diagnosis and growing expenditure in the care sector, technological advancements coupled with expanded government initiatives across the globe and spending on healthcare services are some of the growth drivers for the global diagnostic imaging equipment market.

High costs involved in diagnostic procedures through imaging systems and hazards caused due to exposure to harmful rays etc. are posing a threat against the global diagnostic imaging equipment market.

