Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2027

The global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market report on the basis of market players

the report segments the market based on key geographies such as North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), and Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa). It also provides market volume and revenue for each application under every regional segment. The DCPD market is further analyzed into major countries of each region.

Based on applications and countries, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain (from raw material manufacturers to end-users). Additionally, the study analyzes market competition and industry players using Porter’s five forces analysis.

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global DCPD market. Key players profiled in the DCPD study include Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Cymetech Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Fushun Yikesi New Material Co., Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., LyondellBasell, Maruzen Petrochemical, Shell Chemicals, Texmark Chemicals, Inc. and Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co., Ltd.

Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market: Research Methodology

Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases. Other sources include national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, and press releases and webcasts specific to the companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for the study of the DCPD market include reinforced plastics magazine, European plastics council and company presentations.

The report segments the global dicyclopentadiene market into:

Dicyclopentadiene Market – By Application Unsaturated Polyester Resin Hydrocarbon Resins EPDM Elastomers COC & COP Poly-DCPD Others (Pesticides, Flame retardants, etc.)



Dicyclopentadiene Market – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Canada Europe France U.K. Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) ? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market?

