Dietary Fibers Market Share, Competitive, Regional, Top Companies- Ingredion Incorporated; Grain Processing Corporation; Grain Millers, Inc.; Lonza; KFSU LTD Australia; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Dietary Fibers Market business document.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Ingredion Incorporated; Grain Processing Corporation; Grain Millers, Inc.; Lonza; KFSU LTD Australia; Roquette Frères; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Tate & Lyle; J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG; Tereos; CJ CheilJedang Corp.; Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation; Novagreen Inc.; Mengzhou Tailijie Co.,Ltd.; Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.; NATUREX; among others

Global dietary fibers market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 11.59 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of demand for the product from various applicable sectors of food & beverage industry, along with various innovations and advancements in the product development.

Dietary Fibers Market Trends | Industry Segment by Source (Plant Food, Waste Products), Type (Soluble, Insoluble), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Dietary Supplements, Companion Animal Nutrition, Others), End-Use (Waste Movement, Weight Management, Cholesterol Management, Sugar Management), Processing Treatment (Extrusion Cooking, Canning, Grinding, Boiling, Frying), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Dietary fibers are naturally-occurring nutritional component available in various plant-based food products. These ingredients are known to enhance various bodily functions as they help the body to digest the food products, and are responsible for the movement of waste in the body. Although, their applications and benefits are not just for dietary benefits; they are also known to assist in keeping the optimal sugar levels, cholesterol while also maintaining the optimal body weight in individuals.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of health-focused food products amid changes in lifestyle of consumers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Various health and nutritional benefits associated with these products is expected to augment the growth of this market

Growing rate of consumption for fiber-based supplements globally is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Increased demand from pharmaceutical industry due to an increase in their expenditure is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulatory compliances regarding their usage in pharmaceuticals is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of universally accepted guidelines for the product is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding its reactivity and lack of stability in certain liquid products is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

