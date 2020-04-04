Dietary Supplements Market By Application, Type & Factors Influencing Future Market Drivers 2019-2025

In 2018, the market size of Dietary Supplements Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dietary Supplements .

This report studies the global market size of Dietary Supplements , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Dietary Supplements Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Dietary Supplements history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Dietary Supplements market, the following companies are covered:

segmented as follows:

By Application Weight loss Sports nutrition General wellbeing Immune and Digestive Health Bone and Joint Health Heart Health Others (beauty supplements, anti-allergy and eye health)

By Ingredients Vitamins & Minerals Amino Acids Botanical Supplements Others (concentrate, metabolite, constituent, or extract)

By Form Soft gel/Pills Confectionery Products Gummies Chews Others (lollipops, hard-boiled candies) Pharmaceutical Products Chewable Pills and Pills Gel Caps Powder Liquid

By End Use Men Women Senior Citizens Others (kids and toddlers)

By Distribution Channel Pharmacies/Drugstores Health & Beauty Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Internet Direct Selling



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Western Europe Germany Italy France Spain U.K. Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Herbalife International

BASF SE

E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

Glanbia Plc

Royal DSM N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Amway Enterprises

NBTY Inc.

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline Limited

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Dietary Supplements product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dietary Supplements , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dietary Supplements in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Dietary Supplements competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Dietary Supplements breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Dietary Supplements market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dietary Supplements sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.