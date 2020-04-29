Dietary Supplements Market Growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for improved | Omega Protein Corporation, Bayer AG,., Integrated BioPharma, Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., BASF SE, Surya Herbal Ltd.,

Dietary Supplements Market report offers a detailed Outlook and future prospects of the Dietary Supplements Industry with analysis of major players that helps Industry experts, analysts and business decision makers to decide their business strategies and achieve proposed business aims.

The Global Dietary Supplements Market is expected to reach value of USD 280.10 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global dietary supplements market are – Amway (Nutrilite),Abott Laboratories, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Carlyle Group, NBTY,GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Glanbia, Herbalife International, Pfizer.,Archer Daniels Midland, Nature’s Sunshine Products,FANCL,Bionova Lifesciences,XanGo, Biorio Pharm, Ekomir, Nutraceutics Inc.,American Health, Stepan,.Danisco, NBTY, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Amway, Herbalife Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, Bayer AG,., Integrated BioPharma, Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., BASF SE, Surya Herbal Ltd., Bio-Botanica Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Ricola AG, Pharmavite LLC, Blackmores Ltd., Epax AS, and Axellus AS., among others.

Increasing consumer interest towards healthy diet has increased the rate of higher food ingredients with potential health benefits. Nowadays consumers are becoming more conscious of their diet. Over the past few years, the adoption rate for the fast foods along with the sedentary lifestyle in evolving economies such as China and India has led to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and obesity. As a result, consumers among high socio-economic and upper-middle-class income groups are expected to observe the nutraceuticals including dietary supplements as the alternatives to prescribed drugs. According to a survey conducted by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) in 2014, the majority of adults in the U.S. took dietary supplements in their daily food intake. According to the same survey, it was found that around 68% of adults in the U.S. use dietary supplements; and out of this, around 50% of the consumers are regular users. Many of the top firms have long been involved with export markets and have built brand recognition in foreign markets. In the year 2018, Amway is a leading dietary supplement producer in U.S. The company has launched new product under brand name Double X™ Food Supplement. The company also has food and beverage lab where nutrition meets delicious to increase sales of dietary supplements.

The global dietary supplements market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dietary supplements market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

