Digital Asset Management Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2027

The geographical reach of the Digital Asset Management market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

Market: Segmentation

The global digital asset management market has been segmented by solutions, deployment model, application and geography. By solutions, the market has been categorized intoasset & metadata archiving, video management, web content management, creative tool integration and lifecycle & rights management among others. Furthermore, the market has been segregated by deployment model into enterprise, on premise and cloud deployment model among others. By application, the market has been segmented into marketing, sales, information technology and photography and graphic designing among others. Each of the segmented has been studies in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Data Asset Management Market: Scope of the Report

The global report of digital asset management market also includes the key trends expected to affect the demand and supply of the asset management systems in future. Moreover, the market attractiveness of the various types of solutions have been included in order understand the future opportunities of these segments. The global market of digital asset management has been tracked in terms of revenue from 2017 to 2025 where in 2016 has been considered as the base year of the study.

The report also includes a detailed company profile of the major players which includes the company overview, product segments, and financial performance over the last three years, SWOT analysis and the business strategies adopted by them. The key players profiled in this report include IBM Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Dell EMC (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Boeing (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Commvault (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Opentext Corporation (U.S.) and Canto, Inc. (U.S.).

The Global Digital Asset Management market can be segmented as follows;-

Global Digital Asset Management Market, By Solutions

Asset & Metadata Archiving

Video Management

Web Content Management

Creative Tool Integration

Lifecycle & Rights Management

Others

Global Digital Asset Management Market, By Deployment Model

Enterprise

On-premise

Cloud

Others

Global Digital Asset Management Market, By Application

Marketing

Sales

Information Technology

Photography & Graphic Designing

Others

Global Digital Asset Management Market, By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



