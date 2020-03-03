Digital Health Market : In-depth study on Industry Size and Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts 2014-2025

The global Digital Health market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Digital Health market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Digital Health market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Digital Health across various industries.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the Digital Health market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Epic Systems Corporation, Truven Health Analytics (an IBM Company), Alphabet Inc. and Qualcomm Inc.

The global Digital Health market has been segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Healthcare Information Systems Clinical Solutions EHR/EMR Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) mHealth Connected Medical Devices mHealth Applications Fitness Apps Medical reference Wellness Medical Condition Management Nutrition Remote Consultation Reminders and alerts Diagnostics Others mHealth Services Telehealth Population Health Management Others Non-Clinical Solutions

Wearable Devices Diagnostic and monitoring devices Digital Therapeutic Devices Pain management devices Rehabilitation devices Respiratory therapy devices Insulin Pumps



By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User

B2C Patients Caregivers

B2B Providers Payers Employers Pharmaceutical Companies Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

