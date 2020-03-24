Digital Health Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Wearable Devices and Healthcare Information Systems), Component (Services, Hardware, and Software, End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Payers, Patients, Caregivers, and Others)

Digital health is an advanced technology used for merging genomic & digital technologies with healthcare. Digital health solutions are used to improve the efficiency and precision of healthcare medicine delivery. This technology can be provided as services, hardware. Digital health technology allows the overall development of health system which allows the enhancement of smart devices, computational technologies, and management of patient’s illness and health risks.

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other chronic diseases; and mounting acceptance of digital health products by health care providers are the major drivers which are likely to propel the growth of digital health market. Upsurge in the number of geriatric population, rising implementation of cloud-based systems in hospitals & clinics, and rising technological advancements are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The “Global Digital Health Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the digital health industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global digital health market with detailed market segmentation by product, component, end user, and geography. The global digital health market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Based on the product, the digital health market is segmented into the wearable devices and healthcare information systems. The wearable devices are further sub divided into digital therapeutic devices, and diagnostic & monitoring devices. The healthcare information systems is segmented into Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), mHealth, Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS), and EHR/EMR among others.

