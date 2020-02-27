Digital Inks Market Is Thriving| Fujifilm, Dip-Tech, Kornit Digital, AVERY DENNISON

The Global Digital Inks Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Marabu, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Nutec Digital Ink, Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd., Dupont., Torrecid, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, SPGprints, Huntsman International LLC., Dip-Tech, Kornit Digital, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Wikoff Color Corporation, Independent Ink inc., Cabot Corporation, Blue Jade Texink.

Global Digital Inks Market is expected to reach USD 4.75 billion by 2025, from USD 2.26 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Global Digital Inks Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Digital Inks Industry

Market Drivers:

High demand in digital textile printing inks market

Rising demand for digital inks from the ceramic tiles industry

Growing demand for UV-curable digital inks

Market Restraint:

Government regulations for the usage of inorganic solvents and toxic metals

Downfall in the publishing market

This Digital Inks business report focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. This market report also analyzes the market status, market share, current trends, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Formulation: Solvent-Based, UV-Cured, Water-Based, Oil-Based, Others

By Application: Advertising & Promotion, Packaging, Clothing & Household Textiles, Glass Printing, Publication, Ceramic Tiles Printing, Others

By Substrate: Plastics, Textiles, Paper, Ceramics & Glass

Top Players in the Market are: Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Marabu, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Nutec Digital Ink, Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd., Dupont., Torrecid, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, SPGprints, Huntsman International LLC., Dip-Tech, Kornit Digital, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Wikoff Color Corporation, Independent Ink inc., Cabot Corporation, Blue Jade Texink.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Digital Inks market?

The Digital Inks market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of .

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Digital Inks Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Digital Inks Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

