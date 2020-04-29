Digital Insurance Platform Market is Booming Worldwide | TCS, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Infosys, Pegasystems, Appian, Mindtree, Prima Solutions, Fineos and More

Digital Insurance Platform Market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI). Digital Insurance Platform Market business report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. Digital Insurance Platform Market business report also endows with the information, statistics, facts and figures which are very helpful for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This market research report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data of ICT industry.

Global Digital Insurance Platform Market is expected to reach USD 193.24 billion by 2025, from USD 78.47 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period to 2026.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: TCS, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Infosys, Pegasystems, Appian, Mindtree, Prima Solutions, Fineos, Bolt Solutions, Majesco, EIS Group, Cogitate, Inzura, Duck Creek Technologies, Vertafore, Internet Pipeline, Ebaotech, Stoneriver, RGI and many more.

Market Definition:

The various factors which has caused the introduction of digital insurance platform are increased customer expectations, need for simpler, more compelling products which provides a truly mni channel experience. The business today is facing issues related to digital disruption, are well known. But demonstrating a deep understanding of digital disruption is not insurers’ primary business challenge. Now the insurers want to innovate digitally, embrace the cloud and become more service enabled.

Market Drivers:

Growing adoption of IOT products

Shift of insurers’ focus from product-based to customer-centric strategies

Increased awareness among insurers about digital channels.

Increased awareness among insurers to access a broader segment of the market

Market Restraint:

Difficulty to integrate insurance platforms with legacy systems.

Lack of skilled workforce

Geologically, Digital Insurance Platform Market report is divided into a few key regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

