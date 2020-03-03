Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables Market To Increase at Steady Growth Rate

XploreMR offers an 8-year forecast on the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to opportunities in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market.

In terms of revenue, the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2018–2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market over the forecast period. Insights on the key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market are presented in the report.

Globally, the rising technological advancements for increasing demand for dental intraoral sensors and consumable devices for improved treatment of oral problems is anticipated to upsurge the growth of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. There is an increasing medical evidence that oral health can affect overall health, and that the condition of gums and teeth may be an early warning for other diseases and medical conditions. Tooth decay is the most common childhood disease and is considered as the most widespread chronic disease globally. Whereas, periodontal disease begins as a chronic inflammation of the gums. Periodontal diseases are prevalent in both urbanized and developing countries and generally affect around 20-50% of the worldwide population. Increase in the prevalence of periodontal disease and tooth decay in adolescents, adults, and older individuals increase the demand for dental digital intraoral sensors, intraoral cameras, intraoral scanners, and intraoral storage plates. This further is expected to drive the growth of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market.

Furthermore, rising dental expenditure is driving the growth of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. Total dental expenditure increased in 2016 to 3% from 2015. Growing emphasis on dental health is also accelerating the growth of digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. Integration of oral health into primary care increases the potential demand for digital intraoral sensors and consumables.

To understand and evaluate opportunities in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market, the report offers the market forecast on the basis of product type, and end user. The report provides analysis of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market in terms of market value (US$ Mn). The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different digital intraoral sensors and consumables types. The market dynamics section includes XploreMR’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. Opportunity analysis provided in the section allows clients to better equip with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The subsequent section of the report provides analysis of the digital intraoral sensors and consumables market on the basis of regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The regions covered in the report include: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany Italy France Spain U.K. Russia Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC) Japan India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEC China Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

The next section provides competitive edge of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. The competition landscape section provides a dashboard view of the activities of major players in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. The company profiles section provides information on the key offerings of each player in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market, their direct & indirect presence, revenue, key developments and strategies and SWOT analysis. Some of key players included in this report are Carestream Dental, LLC, Danaher Corporation, DÜRR DENTAL SE, Acteon Group, Suni Medical Imaging, Inc., Owandy Radiology, Dentsply Sirona, Ray Medical, FONA Dental, Midmark Corporation, and others. Manufacturers are also focusing on research and development activities to develop technologically advanced digital intraoral sensors and consumables devices. The next section analyses the digital intraoral sensors and consumables market on the basis of product type and presents the forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 8 years. The product types covered in the report include: Dental Digital Intraoral Sensors Consumables Intraoral Phosphor Storage Plates Dental Image Plate Scanners Intraoral Cameras

The next section analyses the digital intraoral sensors and consumables market on the basis of the end users and presents forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 8 years. The end users covered in the report include: Dental Laboratories Dental Hospitals Dental Clinics Others

In addition, we have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by the digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. To understand the key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index will help providers to identify the existing market opportunities.

