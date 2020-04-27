Digital Lending Platform Market Growing Popularity And Emerging Trends In The Market | Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Ellie Mae, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd



This Digital Lending Platform Market report makes available the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The Digital Lending Platform Market report estimates 2020-2026 market development trends for Digital Lending Platform industry. By synchronizing with project managers, the team provide the clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets. Lastly, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Digital Lending Platform Market before evaluating its feasibility.

Global Digital lending platform market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of +20% in the forecast period of 2020-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of AI and Machine Learning platform.

Few of the Leading competitors currently working in the global digital lending platform market are Tavant, Docutech LLC, Mambu, CU Direct, Abrigo, Roostify, Decimal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., , Finastra, Built Technologies, Inc., Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., Turnkey Lender, Fiserv, Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Ellie Mae, Inc., Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, FIS, Pegasystems Inc., Temenos, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Sigma Infosolutions among others.

Digital lending platform market Drivers:

High proliferation of smartphones along with the growth in digitalization will drive the market growth in the forecast period

Rise in government initiatives for online lending will also uplift the market growth

Rising need for better customer experience is another factor driving the growth of this market

High rate of adoption of digitization; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Digital lending platform market By Solution:

Loan Origination

Decision Automation

Portfolio Management

Loan Servicing

Risk & Compliance Management

Loan Management

Business Processing Management

Others

Digital lending platform market By Services:

Design & Implementation

Training & Education

Risk Assessment

Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Digital lending platform market By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premises

Digital lending platform market By End-User:

BFSI

Credit Reunions

Retail Banking

P2P Lenders

Digital lending platform market By Regions:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents: Digital lending platform Market

Digital lending platform Market Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Digital lending platform Market Research Methodology Digital lending platform Market Landscape Pipeline Analysis Digital lending platform Market Sizing Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Digital lending platform Market Segmentation Customer Landscape Regional Landscape Business Decision Framework Digital lending platform Market Drivers & Challenges Digital lending platform Market Key Trends Players Landscape Players Analysis Appendix

