Digital Map Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Application, Demand, Technology, Key-Segments and Business Outlook till 2026

According to a new research published by Polaris Market Research the Digital Map market is anticipated to reach over USD 9,269.5 million by 2026. In 2017, the outdoor segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The increasing applications of digital maps in industries such as automotive, media & entertainment, and defense have boosted the growth of the market. Use of geospatial information in applications such as infrastructure management, risk and emergency management, urban planning, resource management, and logistics has increased the demand of digital maps over the years. Additionally, the technological innovation in the market in terms of improvement of components, and mapping software further boosts the adoption of digital maps. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with increasing applications of digital maps would support the market growth during the forecast period. However, high investment in data collection is expected to hamper market growth during the forecast period. Growing demand from emerging economies, and increasing adoption by small and medium businesses are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

The adoption of digital maps is rising at a significant rate worldwide. Digital maps are increasingly being used for various applications such as civil engineering & construction, government, defense & intelligence, agriculture & forestry, transportation, real estate, and others. Varied applications of Digital Maps include topographic mapping, infrastructure planning, traffic management, and others. Defense and military sectors utilize digital maps on a large basis primarily for geospatial mapping. The increasing concern for security has led the defense sector to become a prominent buyer for geospatial intelligence and mapping services all over the world. These services are used for surveillance, battlefront analysis, strategy formulation, and situation analysis on border areas.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing applications in the commercial sectors have increased demand of digital maps in the region. The increasing demand from defense, and government sectors further boosts market growth. Local players are introducing low cost digital mapping solutions with high performance to cater to the growing consumer demand. Numerous key players have adopted partnership and expansion strategies to increase their market share in digital map markets in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The different applications in digital map include mobile devices, enterprise solutions, defense, automotive, government, and others. In 2017, the automotive segment accounted for the highest market share. Digital maps are increasingly being used in self-driving cars. Other applications of digital maps in the automotive sector include advanced driver assistance systems, fleet management, and logistics control solutions.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include DigitalGlobe, Inc., Apple, Inc., Google, Inc., HERE Holding Corporation, Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Inc., Getmapping PLC., Micello, Inc., TomTom International BV, MapData Services, Intermap Technologies Corporation, AutoNavi Holdings Ltd., and Collins Bartholomew among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Digital Map Market Insights

3.1. Digital Map – Industry snapshot

3.2. Digital Map – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Digital Map Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Digital Map – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Digital Map Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Digital Map Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Digital Map Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Digital Map Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.3.4. Digital Map Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Digital Map Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Digital Map Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Usage

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Indoor

4.3. Outdoor

5. Digital Map Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Functionality

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. GPS Navigation

5.3. Scientific

5.4. Computerized

6. Digital Map Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Service

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Consulting

6.3. Management

6.4. Development

7. Digital Map Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Mobile Devices

7.3. Enterprise Solutions

7.4. Defense

7.5. Automotive

7.6. Government

7.7. Others

8. Digital Map Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. UK

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. India

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.6. Middle East & Africa

9. Company Profiles

9.1. DigitalGlobe, Inc.

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Developments

9.2. Apple, Inc.

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Developments

9.3. Google, Inc.

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Developments

9.4. HERE Holding Corporation

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Developments

9.5. Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Inc.

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financials

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Recent Developments

9.6. Getmapping PLC.

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Financials

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Recent Developments

9.7. Micello, Inc.

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Financials

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Recent Developments

9.8. TomTom International BV

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Financials

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Recent Developments

9.9. MapData Services

9.9.1. Overview

9.9.2. Financials

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Recent Developments

9.10. Intermap Technologies Corporation

9.10.1. Overview

9.10.2. Financials

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Recent Developments

9.11. AutoNavi Holdings Ltd.

9.11.1. Overview

9.11.2. Financials

9.11.3. Product Benchmarking

9.11.4. Recent Developments

9.12. Collins Bartholomew

9.12.1. Overview

9.12.2. Financials

9.12.3. Product Benchmarking

9.12.4. Recent Developments

