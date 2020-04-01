Digital Transaction Management Market Growth in Technological Innovation, Competitive Landscape Mapping the Trends and Outlook

Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the global digital transaction management market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the digital transaction management market is expected to register a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the digital transaction management market dynamics and trends globally across eight regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and Others of Asia Pacific, Japan, China and MEA, which influence the current nature and future status of the digital transaction management market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the digital transaction management market and offers insights on the various factors driving the popularity of digital transaction management and their features. It includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends and market structure. The digital transaction management market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. It segregates the market based on component, vertical, end user and across different regions worldwide.

The digital transaction management market is expected to witness significant revenue growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of digital transformation throughout the world.

The digital transaction management market report starts with an overview of the digital transaction management market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes the analysis of key trends, drivers, & challenges from the supply, demand & economy side, which are influencing the digital transaction management market.

On the basis of component, the digital transaction management market is segmented into solutions and services.

On the basis of vertical, the digital transaction management market is segmented into retail, BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, travel & transportation, manufacturing, government and others.

On the basis of end user, the digital transaction management market is segmented into large enterprises and small & midsized enterprises.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the digital transaction management market across different regions. The section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends in the digital transaction management market.

The next section highlights a detailed analysis of the digital transaction management market across various countries in the region. It provides the digital transaction management market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the digital transaction management market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the digital transaction management market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the digital transaction management market, as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing this digital transaction management market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, and the rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, and the rest of Eastern Europe), SEA & Others in Asia Pacific (India, Oceania, ASEAN, and the rest of SEA & APAC), Japan, China, and MEA (Northern Africa, GCC countries, Turkey, South Africa and the rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the digital transaction management market across various regions worldwide for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current digital transaction management market, which forms the basis of how the digital transaction management market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the digital transaction management market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global digital transaction management market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of component, vertical, end user and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand an individual segment’s relative contribution to the growth of the digital transaction management market. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global digital transaction management market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global digital transaction management market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the digital transaction management market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a digital transaction management market segment in the digital transaction management supply chain, and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the digital transaction management market. Key competitors covered are Adobe Systems Incorporated; Namirial SPA; DocuSign Inc.; Nintex Global Ltd.; HELLOSIGN, ZorroSign, Inc.; AssureSign LLC; ThinkSmart LLC; Kofax, Inc. and eOriginal, Inc.

Key Segments Covered:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Vertical

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Travel & Transportation

Manufacturing

Government

Others

By End User

Large Enterprises

Small and Midsize Business

Key Regions Covered:

North America Digital Transaction Management Market

U.S.

Canada

Latin America Digital Transaction Management Market

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Digital Transaction Management Market

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Digital Transaction Management Market

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Others of APAC Digital Transaction Management Market

India

Oceania

ASEAN

Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

China Digital Transaction Management Market

Japan Digital Transaction Management Market

MEA Digital Transaction Management Market

GCC Countries

Turkey

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

