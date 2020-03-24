Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market 2019: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast 2027
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Viewpoint
In this Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global digital transformation spending in logistics market. Key players profiled in the report include 3GTMS, Inc., 4Flow AG, Advantech Co., Ltd., APL Logistics Ltd., Digistics, Digital Logistics Group Ltd., Hexaware Technologies, IBM Corporation, JDA Software WMS, Logistic Solutions, Inc., Logitech Corporation, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corporation, PartnerTech, S2K Warehouse Management, S2K Warehouse Management, Samsung Electronics, SAP SE, Scanco Software LLC, Syntel, Inc., and Tech Mahindra Limited.
The Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market is segmented as below:
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Solutions
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Hardware Solutions
- Systems
- Devices
- IT Equipment
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Systems
- Conveyors
- Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS)
- Automatic sorters
- Automated guided vehicle (AGV)
- Robotic picking system
- Automatic palletizer
- Peripheral & supporting components BFSI
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Devices
- RFID Readers
- Real-time location system (RTLS)
- Barcode Scanners
- Barcode Printers
- Barcode Stickers
- RFID Tags,
- Global positioning system (GPS)
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by IT Equipment
- Enterprise Servers
- Client Machines
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Software Solutions
- IoT platform
- Warehouse Management and Control System
- Transport Management System
- Enterprise solutions
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Enterprises Solutions
- Supply Chain Management
- Project Management System
- Customer Relationship Management
- Information Management System
- Human Capital Management
- Order Management System
- Big Data and Analytics
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Deployment
- Cloud Based
- On Premise
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Services
- Consulting & Training
- Implementation & Integration
- Operation & Maintenance
- Managed Services
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Industry
- 3PL
- Warehouse
Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market report.