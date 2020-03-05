Digital wireless technology in hearing instruments is expected to propel the Saudi Arabia hearing aids market

The most advanced application of digital wireless technology in hearing instruments provide connectivity to external devices and sound sources. Digital wireless technology is a natural progression from well-established analog wireless functionality in hearing instruments. Telecoils and induction loop systems and FM systems show how analog wireless capability selectively amplify desired sounds and connect users directly to sound sources via hearing devices.

Saudi Arabia’s Hearing Aid Market is expected to grow at the momentous growth rate. Increasing consciousness about technically advanced devices for the treatment of hearing disability, and rising occurrence of hearing loss of geriatric population. Increasing initiatives by governments and NGOs to raise consciousness about hearing loss treatments is boosting the demand for hearing aid devices. Increasing noise pollution also has a substantial impact on the hearing abilities of people. Noise emission in heavy-duty industries, as well as public carnivals, is projected to damage the hearing capability of adults, thus increasing the demand for hearing aids devices.

Receiver-In-The-Ear Hearing is the fastest-growing segment as compared to others during the forecast period. Advanced features such as Dual-microphones improve speech understanding in noise, the more natural and crisper sound quality given the receiver located inside the ear canal.

Adult patient type is the leading segment in comparison to Pediatric during the forecast period. The middle age group of 15-64 makes up the highest share of the total population – about 64.8%. The 65+ age group comprises 2.8% of the total population. Adult population holds the largest share in the total population of Saudi Arabia and excessive use of electronic devices by adults are leading to hearing loss. In turn, generating the demand for hearing aid in Saudi Arabia.

Sensorineural Hearing Loss is a rapidly growing segment in Saudi Arabia. Aging, Noise, and Rubella during pregnancy, Low birth weight, Head/ear injuries are the main reasons for Sensorineural Hearing Loss. The hair cells can be injured by extreme noise, extended exposure to high-intensity noise from work environment or listening to loud music, making sensorineural hearing loss more common, aiding to the massive demand for hearing aid.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Canada baby car seat market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art of Saudi Arabia hearing aids technology and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

