Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2015 – 2025

Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast for the global digital wound measurement devices (DWM Devices) market from 2015 to 2025. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the projected period. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends across all seven regions, which influence the current nature and future status of the DWM devices market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This Market Insights report examines the DWM devices market for the period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into advancements in DWM devices, which is significantly transforming global businesses and enterprises. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with rising geriatric population and product innovation is predicted to bolster growth of the DWM devices market over the next five to six years. Increasing government support for use of advanced imaging techniques for wound care, especially in hospitals and clinics across the globe is expected to drive growth of DWM devices market during the forecast period. Companies are focused on penetrating untapped markets of North America and Asia Pacific, where increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growingageingpopulation is contributing towards increasing demand for DWM devices.

The DWM devices market report starts with an overview of the market in terms of value. Moreover, this section includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the DWM devices market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints is included in the DWM devices market report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global DWM devices market is segmented on the basis of wound type, end user and region. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics. On the basis of wound type, the market is segmented into diabetic ulcer, chronic wounds, burns, incisional wounds, and traumatic wounds. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size and value analysis for DWM devices across the globe.

As highlighted earlier, the DWM devices market is segmented on the basis of wound type, end user and region to make the study more comprehensive. The subsequent sections provide detailed analysis about wound type, end user and region-wise segmentation of the DWM devices market. The report provides detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS Analysis.

The next section of the report highlights DWM devices adoption by region. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the DWM devices ecosystem, including new technological developments as well as novel product offerings in the DWM devices market. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the DWM devices market worldwide, as well as analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa.

All the above sections, by wound type, end user and region, evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the DWM devices market for the period 2015–2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the DWM device market size, we have also considered revenue generated by the DWM devices manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses total revenue by value across the DWM devices market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the DWM device market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand and economic envelope.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analysethe market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the DWM devices market.

As previously highlighted, the DWM devices market is split into a number of segments. All the DWM device segments in terms of wound type, end user and regions are analysedin terms of Basis Point Share to understand relative contribution of the individual segment to overall market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the DWM devices market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the DWM devices market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of DWM devices for wound measurement across the globe in the near future, Market Insights developed the DWM devices Market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, DWM devices Competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on category of providers, namely, DWM device manufacturers in the value chain, presence in DWM devices product portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the DWM devices value chain and potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in DWM devices marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the DWM devices space. Key competitors covered in terms of manufacturers are ARANZ medical and Wound Zoom Inc.

Key Segments Covered By Wound Type Diabetic Ulcer Chronic Wounds Burns Incisional Wounds Traumatic Wounds By End User Hospitals Clinics

Key Regions/Countries Covered North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe EU5 Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA

Key Companies ARANZ medical Wound Zoom Inc.

