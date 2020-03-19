Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Report Outlook 2017: Advanced Technologies, Growth, Sales-Revenue, Demands and Forecast till 2023

Digital wound measurement devices are aids, such as network-compatible smart devices, used in the measurement, imaging, and documentation of wounds. The global digital wound measurement devices market was valued at $11,131 thousand in 2016, and is estimated to reach $15,067 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2023.

The major factors that drive the global digital wound measurement devices market include increase in geriatric population and rapid rise in incidence of chronic conditions such as diabetes. Moreover, benefits offered by these devices, such as accurate measurement of wound dimensions to track healing progression, further increases their demand.

However, limitations associated with these devices, for instance, these devices fail to provide information about wounds such as moistness or exudation, restrain the market growth. In addition, significant unmet wound care in emerging nations provides lucrative opportunities for the market progression.

The global digital wound measurement devices market is segmented on the basis of product, wound type, end user, and region. Based on product, it is divided into contact and non-contact wound measuring techniques. By wound type, the market is bifurcated into chronic wounds and acute wounds. Chronic wounds are further sun-segmented into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and arterial ulcers. Acute wounds are segmented into burns & trauma and surgical wounds. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals and community centers. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Tissue Analytics,ARANZ Medical Limited,eKare, Inc.,WoundMatrix, Inc.,WoundZoom Inc.,Kent Imaging Inc.,WoundRight Technologies, LLC,WoundVision, LL,Hitachi Healthcare Americas,Smith & Nephew plc

The research on the Digital Wound Measurement Devices market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Digital Wound Measurement Devices market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2017–2023. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Digital Wound Measurement Devices market for the forecast period 2017–2023, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2017–2023? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Digital Wound Measurement Devices market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Digital Wound Measurement Devices market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Digital Wound Measurement Devices market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Digital Wound Measurement Devices market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

