Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market 2020 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape SFC Energy AG, Oorja Protonics,

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The thorough quantitative and qualitative evaluation of the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market is the groundwork of this study. It assesses the latest improvements while predicting the expansion of the key leading market players SFC Energy AG, Oorja Protonics which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC), presents the global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

The direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) is a relatively recent addition to the suite of fuel cell technologies; it was invented and developed in the 1990s by researchers at several institutions in the United States, including NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. During decades of research, especially around 2010, many high tech companies like NEC, UltraCell they all have dedicated a large mass of R&D source into DMFC, and they all exhibited their prototype of their own DMFC. But as the fact, there are only two companies focus on commercial productions. This report only study the DMFC market will full-time commercial production participants.DMFCs can be seen as one of the most prominent fuel cell technology to be used as a generator and production device in small portable applications due to its high energy storage density fuel, fast refuelling and capability to refuel during operation.

The Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) is a subset of the Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology. PEM fuel cells have a number of features and advantages that ensure their usage in a variety of power applications including portable and transportation systems to large-scale stationary power systems for buildings and distributed generation. The commercialization of DMFC-systems is driven by consumer demands and desires for secure and reliable power sources that operate alone or as a hybrid energy system combining the fuel cell technology with existing advanced battery technologies.

At present, in developed countries, the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. The DMFC market is monopolized by SFC Energy AG and Oorja Protonics. There are other company like Fujikura, Hitachi, Ltd, Toshiba, Sony, MTI Micro Fuel Cells Inc, NEC Corp, Neah Power Systems which are under developing in the industry but no mass production.

The Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market was valued at 100 Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 160 Million US$ by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC).

This report covers leading companies associated in Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market:

SFC Energy AG, Oorja Protonics

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

＜1 KW

1 KW-5 KW

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Defense&Security

Mobility&Industrial Application

Leisure

Materials Handling Equipment

Telecommunications

Other

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC), and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market?

✒ How are the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1: The first section introduces market by offering its – Definition, Taxonomy and Research Scope.

Chapter 2: It notes executive summary of the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market including key findings by major segments as well as top strategies by leading players.

Chapter 3: This chapter offers detailed insight of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market, along with market dynamics like Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges. Even more, the section notes outcomes of different types of analysis like PESTLE analysis, Opportunity Map Analysis, PORTER’S Five Forces Analysis, Market Competition Scenario Analysis, Product Life Cycle Analysis, Opportunity Orbits, Production Analysis by Region/Company, Industry chain Analysis. Last but not the least, the segment prominently sheds light on Marketing Strategy.

Chapter 4, 5, 6: Those sections reveal Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Value & Volume ((US$ Mn & ‘000 Units)), Share (%), and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Type, Application, and Region respectively, for the estimated period (2020-2026).

Chapter 7: It offers Competitive Landscape, Market Share Analysis along with Leading Company Profiles concerning the market.

Chapter 8: In this segment we have enclosed various types of research techniques and approaches used in the research.

