Directed-energy and Military Lasers Market is Seeing Explosive Growth By Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2014-2022
The global Directed-energy and Military Lasers market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Directed-energy and Military Lasers market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Directed-energy and Military Lasers market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Directed-energy and Military Lasers market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Directed-energy and Military Lasers market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Directed-energy and Military Lasers market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Directed-energy and Military Lasers market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Alltec Gmbh
Applied Companies Inc.
Bae Systems Plc
Boeing Company
Changchun New Industries Optoelectronics Tech. Co. Ltd.
Coherent Inc.
Dilas Diodenlaser Gmbh
Epilog Corporation
Jenoptik Ag
L-3 Technologies
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Moog Inc.
Newport Corp.
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Oz Optics Limited
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
Raytheon Company
Schafer Corporation.
SPI Lasers Plc
Syneron Medical Ltd.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Gas Laser
Chemical Laser
Excimer Laser
Fiber Laser
Others
Segment by Application
Cutting and Weilding
Guiding Munitions and Marking Targets
Missile Defense System
Communications
Others
