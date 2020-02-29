Distribution Transformer Market: Quantitative Analysis from 2019 to 2025 to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing Distribution Transformer Market Opportunities

Global Distribution Transformer Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Distribution Transformer industry.

Trends and Prospects

Micro and macro factors by in large affect the sale of equipment, hence driving the market for distribution transformers. One of the major factors is the surge in population, which has stimulated the use of electricity and power by domestic users as well as the commercial and industrial market. Construction of a new building and facility requires installation of new distribution transformers for that particular grid/area. Certain transformers also need to be done away with, as they wear out over the years that drive up the sales for new ones.

Moreover, one of the chief reasons to install distribution transformers at a certain point is that, it reduces power wastage and controls the cost of energy loss. On the other hand, the key market factors such as electrical contractors, vendors, and distributors lack awareness of the most resourceful transformers, which acts as a restraint in most regions. Also, many project/building owners, abstain themselves from installing efficient transformers, as the cost of installation and equipment purchase is borne by them, and the perks of low power bill are enjoyed by the tenants, hence limiting the growth. Furthermore, energy-efficient distribution transformers are rarely a stock item. In most cases, they need to be custom-made depending on the requirement of the project or geographical area.

Distribution Transformer Market: Segment Overview

Classification of the distribution transformer market is mainly done on the basis of various factors namely; voltage class, and Basic impulse Insulation Level (BIL), type of insulation (dry-type or liquid-immersed), mounting location (pad, pole or underground vault), and number of phases (three-phase or single-phase). Under voltage class, transformer capacity is subjected to its purpose – in case of Commercial and Industrial (C&I) phases, the transformer installed has to be a high capacity one, however a lower capacity transformer works well for domestic phases, depending on the geographical location.

Distribution Transformer Market: Key Market Players

General Electric, Siemens AG, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd., Crompton Greaves Ltd., and Eaton Corp are a few key players of the distribution transformers market.

