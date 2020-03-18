Drip Irrigation Pipe Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019-2025
The global Drip Irrigation Pipe market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Drip Irrigation Pipe market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Drip Irrigation Pipe market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Drip Irrigation Pipe market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Drip Irrigation Pipe market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Drip Irrigation Pipe market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Drip Irrigation Pipe market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Jain Irrigation Systems
Netafim
Rain Bird Corporation
The Toro Company
EPC Industries
Eurodrip
Hunter Industries
Rivulis Irrigation
Chinadrip Irrigation
Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation
Antelco
Elgo Irrigation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Field Crops
Fruits & Nuts
Vegetable Crops
Other Crops
Segment by Application
Surface Drip Irrigation
Subsurface Drip Irrigation
