Driving Apparel Market Emerging Trends may Make Driving Growth Volatile| Key Players: PUMA SE, SCOTT Sports SA, Alpinestars S.p.A, Fox Racing, Dainese S.p.A., Adidas Group, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Driving Apparel Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The Major players profiled in this report include PUMA SE, SCOTT Sports SA, Alpinestars S.p.A, Fox Racing, Dainese S.p.A., Adidas Group, Columbia Sportswear Company, New Balance., Fila, UMBRO INTERNATIONAL, Ralph Lauren., Under Armour, Nike.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Global Driving Apparel Market: Segment Analysis

By Product Type (Clothing, Footwear, Protection Gear),

Material (Leather, Synthetic, Natural Fiber),

Vehicle Type (Two- Wheeler, Four- Wheeler),

Application (Athlete, Leisure Sports)

Unique structure of the report

Global Driving Apparel Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.89 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.41% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing number of drivers worldwide is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Driving apparel are thicker and heavier clothes that is specially designed to provide protection to the driver. Motorcycle jackets, gloves, helmets, shoes etc. are some of the driving apparels. There main aim is to avoid serious injuries and deaths. These are widely used in athlete and leisure clothes. Increasing prevalence for motorsports is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising road safety worldwide is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the market growth

Availability of substitute products at lower price is restraining the growth of this market

High price of the driving apparel is another factor restraining the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In October 2015, MIT Climate CoLab collaborated with Nike, Inc. and announced the launch of their new materials matter which is specially designed to change the way the material is used. The main aim is to use this material rather than cotton, leather, polyester, and rubber in activities like driving or power generation.

