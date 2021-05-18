Driving Footwear Market Climbs on Positive Outlook of Booming Sales | PUMA SE, adidas AG, Alpinestars S.p.A, Dainese S.p.A, FOX, SCOTT Sports SA

Driving Footwear survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This report on the global market is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The report provides CAGR value fluctuations for the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. This Market Report provides data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. A large scale Driving Footwear market report assist client companies in predicting investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product.

Global driving footwear market is projected to register a steady CAGR of 3.90% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Driving Footwear Market By Material Type (Leather, Natural Fibers and Others), Product Type (Shoes, Boots, Others), Vehicle Type (Four Wheeler, Two Wheeler), Sole Type (Rubber Sole, Anti-Slip Flexible Sole, PVC Sole and Others), Price Range (Mid-Range, Premium, Economic), End-User (Men, Women), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Driving Footwear Market

Driving footwear can be defined as a type of shoes which are being constructed using rubber at the back of them. Generally these are a type of moccasin which has the rubber grip on the sole which enables more traction as well as more flexibility. These shoes are generally designed to keep the movement smooth and easy within the pedals of the car. These footwears are also generally referred as drivers or driving loafers. These foot wear are generally slipped on in structure i.e. they do not have laces and are easy to wear. Driving footwear can be used with or without socks which gives the same level of comfort and flexibility. Generally there are two version of driving shoes i.e. smooth supple leather and velvet looking suede. Generally these shoes are being made up of leather, suede, nubuck, and exotic skins. These are available in large number of colors and driving shoes basically are not for walking purpose i.e. they are basically invented for the use from car to carpet.

Top Key Players:

PUMA SE,

adidas AG,

Alpinestars S.p.A,

Dainese S.p.A,

FOX,

SCOTT Sports SA.,

GIANNI FALCO S.R.L.,

SPARCO S.P.A.,

Piloti Inc.,

Guccio Gucci S.p.A.,

Tommy Hilfiger,

Nike, Inc.,

ZARA,

RUOSH,

C&J Clark International,

Hush Puppies,

Steve Madden,

LVMH

among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Nike has announced to launch Nike Adapt BB “Wolf Grey” in the end of the May. It was debuted by Las Vegas Aces into the preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx.

In May 2019, Three NBA players named Fox, Booker and Tatum will put their stamp on Nike Air Max 1, Nike Air Force 1 and Nike Air Max 97 which belongs to classic Nike silhouettes. Such collaboration with star player helps the company to strengthen the brand name as well as this also increases the sale of the company due to the followers of the player.

Market Segmentations:

Global Driving Footwear Market is segmented on the basis of

Material Type

Vehicle Type

Sole Type

Price Range

End-User

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into leather, natural fibers and others.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into two-wheeler and four-wheeler.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into boot, shoes and others.

On the basis of sole type, the market is segmented into anti-slip flexible sole, PVC sole, rubber sole and others.

On the basis of price range, the global driving footwear market is segmented into economic, mid-range, premium.

On the basis of end-user, the global driving footwear market is segmented into men and women.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline.

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

