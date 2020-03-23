Drug Screening Market Top Trends, Major Drivers, Applications, Top 10 Players and Outlook till 2027

The latest inclusion of the Drug Screening Market 2027 report by The Insight Partners is targeted to deliver actionable insights into the existing Drug Screening industry on the basis of Types, Application, and End-user. The Drug Screening Market study carefully captures the strategies adopted by top market players during the forecast period.

Drug screening is a technical process, performed for analyzing specimens such as hair, urine, oral fluids, breath and other samples. Drug screening aids in detection of drug or a chemical compound in the body. This process is applied in hospitals, drug testing centers, pain management centers as well as law enforcement agencies. Drug screening tests are also performed by companies and organizations on employees and athletes to check for drug abuse.

Top players:

Abbott, Omega Laboratories, Inc., Roche Monitoring Services., Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Premier Biotech, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., Psychemedics Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

The consumption of alcohol and drugs has been increased during the previous years, which has been a matter of concern for various employers. Various government bodies have been providing funds for drug screening tests. These factors have fuelled the market of drug screening in the past years and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well. Development and adoption of new methods as well as devices for drug screening is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the market in the future years.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Drug Screening market.

The Global Drug Screening Market is segmented on the basis of product type, sample and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as analytical instruments, rapid testing devices and consumables. On the basis of sample, the global drug screening market is segmented into breath, hair, oral fluid, urine and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as drug testing laboratories, drug treatment centers, criminal justice systems & law enforcement agencies, pain management centers, hospitals, individuals and others.

