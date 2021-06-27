Ductile Iron Pipe Market Future Opportunities, Revenue Growth, Valuation And Gain 2020- 2026
Ductile Iron Pipe Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application. The global leading players in this market are Saint-Gobain, Kubota, US Pipe (Forterra), Jindal SAW, Electro-steel Steels, Mcwane, AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe, Kurimoto, Xinxing s, Shandong Ductile Pipes, Benxi Beitai, Angang Group Yongtong, Rizhao Zhufu, SUNS, Shanxi Guanghua, Jiangsu Yongyi.
Ductile Iron Pipe Market Size & Analysis (2014 – 2026); Ductile Iron Pipe Market Volume & Future Trends (2014 – 2026);
Scope of Ductile Iron Pipe Market: Ductile iron pipe is a pipe made of ductile iron commonly used for potable water transmission and distribution. The ductile iron used to manufacture the pipe is characterized by the spheroidal or nodular nature of the graphite within the iron.
At present, the manufactures of are concentrated in Asia. China is the largest production area in the world. The global leading players in this market are Saint-Gobain, Kubota, Xinxing s, US Pipe (Forterra), Jindal SAW, etc.
The are mainly used by Water Supply/Treatment, Gas/Oil Supply, Mining and others applications. The main application of is Water Supply/Treatment.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to people’s requirement of living quality is increased in many public places as well as workplace throughout the world, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.
Global market size will increase to 8340 Million US$ by 2025, from 6810 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for .
On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.
☯ DN 80mm-300mm
☯ DN 350mm-1000mm
☯ DN 1100mm-1200mm
☯ DN 1400mm-2000mm
☯ Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.
☯ Water Supply/Treatment Pipe
☯ Gas/Oil Supply
☯ Mining
☯ Trenchless Application
☯ Others
Ductile Iron Pipe Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
