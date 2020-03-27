Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market – Applications Insights by 2027

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Durable Medical Equipment (DME) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

companies profiled in the report include as Stryker Corporation, Baxter International, Inc. Medtronic plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medline Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, ResMed, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inc. (Medical Depot Inc.) and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

The global durable medical equipment (DME) market is segmented as follows:

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by Equipment Type

Personal Mobility Devices Wheelchairs Crutches & Canes Walkers Others

Bathroom Safety Devices Commodes Toilet Rails/Frames Others

Medical Furniture Medical Beds Mattress Stretchers Lift Chairs Others

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices Blood Glucose Monitors Oxygen Equipment Vital Sign Monitors Infusion Pump Others



Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by End User

Hospitals

Long-term Care Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



The Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Production 2014-2025

2.2 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….