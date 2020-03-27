Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market – Applications Insights by 2027
Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Durable Medical Equipment (DME) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
companies profiled in the report include as Stryker Corporation, Baxter International, Inc. Medtronic plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medline Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, ResMed, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inc. (Medical Depot Inc.) and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
The global durable medical equipment (DME) market is segmented as follows:
Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by Equipment Type
- Personal Mobility Devices
- Wheelchairs
- Crutches & Canes
- Walkers
- Others
- Bathroom Safety Devices
- Commodes
- Toilet Rails/Frames
- Others
- Medical Furniture
- Medical Beds
- Mattress
- Stretchers
- Lift Chairs
- Others
- Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices
- Blood Glucose Monitors
- Oxygen Equipment
- Vital Sign Monitors
- Infusion Pump
- Others
Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by End User
- Hospitals
- Long-term Care Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Home Care Settings
- Others
Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Reasons to Purchase this Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Report:
* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
The Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:
