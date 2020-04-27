E-book Device Market To Enjoy ‘Explosive Growth’ To 2026

An E-book Device which is also called an e-book reader is an electronic device, designed specifically for the purpose of reading digital e-books and periodicals. while any device displaying text on a screen act as an e-reader, this device may optimize portability, readability, and battery life for this purpose. E-book device is capable of holding a number of books. An E-book device is a book publication made available in digital form, consisting of text, images, or both, readable on the flat-panel display of computers or other electronic devices. E-books can be read on e-reader devices, as well as on any computer device that features a controllable viewing screen, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones

Evaluate your competitors and understand the business environment, gauge the potential success of your product or service to fulfil ongoing need of addressable E-book Device Market.

The research analyst at AMA estimates E-book Device market to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 13.0%

E-book Device Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Amazon (United States), Barnes&Noble (United States), PocketBook (Switzerland), Kobo(Rakuten) (Canada), Bookeen (France), Ectaco (United States), Ematic (United States), Aluratek (United States) and Tolino (Germany)

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global E-book Device Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The regional analysis of Global E-book Device Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Market Drivers

Lower prices as compare to the cost of the bulk of written books

Comfortable to buy from home or on the go with mobile devices

Market Trend

Increasing adaptation of online content into the educational curriculum

Growing trend of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) concept

Restraints

Rising penetration of smartphones and e-readers is a critical factor that propels the growth of the e-books market

Opportunities

The global education sector is experiencing a shift in e-learning models fueled by the exploding demand for connected devices and digital education and Growing e-learning market due to increasing availability of free e-books on the internet

Type (E Ink Screen Device, LCD Screen Device), Application (School and colleges, Personal use, Others), Distribution Channel (Organized retail store, Unorganized retail store, E-Commerce), Connectivity (Only WiFi, WiFi & 4G), Genre (Fiction, Non-fiction & education, Literature, Children’s book, Comics & Graphic novels, Others), End User (Ages 13-17, Ages 18-24, Ages 25-34, Ages 35-44, Ages 45-54, Ages 55+)

The Global E-book Device Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.



