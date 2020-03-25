e-Clinical Trial Technologies Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2025

The recent market report on the global e-Clinical Trial Technologies market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the e-Clinical Trial Technologies market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global e-Clinical Trial Technologies market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the e-Clinical Trial Technologies market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

The key players covered in this study

BioClinica

PAREXEL

EClinical Solutions

Ecrfplus

Clincase

Merge

Oracle

Medidata Solutions

Clinpal

NTT DATA

DATATRAK

Omnicomm

MedNet Solutions

Prelude Dynamics

Nextrials

DSG

DZS

EClinForce

Almac

ArisUSA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Clinical Analytics Platforms

Electronic Data Capture (EDC)

Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Randomization & Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (ECOA)

Clinical Data Integration Platforms

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical Laboratory

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

