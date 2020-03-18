E-Commerce Logistics Market Sofisticated application by 2022|key players like DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, FedEx Corporation, S.F. Express, Gati Limited

The impending explosion of e-commerce websites and availability of low-cost cargo will cause a stir in the e-commerce logistics market across the globe. Also, the widespread of C2C and B2C e-commerce websites has accelerated the demand for international and domestic e-commerce logistics.

Manufacturers are more focusing towards transparent and competent providers for ease in the process. This will overlay the mode for higher customization in e-commerce logistics services. However, the firms providing these services are looking for modes which would help in reducing costs. Among the key services that e-commerce logistics companies provide are warehousing and transportation along with some other types of niche services.

Some of the key players of E-Commerce Logistics Market:

DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, FedEx Corporation, S.F. Express, Gati Limited, Amazon, Kenco Group, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, United Parcel Service, Inc., Clipper Logistics Plc., are highlighted with information on business overview, financials, product portfolios, investments, and recent strategies & developments.

The overall market described in this report is segmented on the basis of service type, operational area, and geography. Transportation and warehousing are the service types of e-commerce logistics; whereas, international, and domestic are categorized under operational area. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), followed by region wise country-level analysis.

Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Analysis to 2022 is a specialized and in-depth study of the E-Commerce Logistics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global E-Commerce Logistics Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. E-Commerce Logistics Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global E-Commerce Logistics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall E-Commerce Logistics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

