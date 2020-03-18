E-passport Market Emerging Trend And Strong Application Scope By 2023|key players like Gemalto N.V., Mhlbauer Group, Entrust Datacard Corporation , HID Global Corporation

E-passport, also known as biometric passport, contains an electronic chip embedded in it. It is an advanced form of traditional documents introduced to enhance the security structure and restrict fraudulent cases, thereby increasing integration capabilities with high-tech airport infrastructure. E-passports are used to verify identity of a traveler through digital means with the use of unique identification number, digital signature, and others.

Increase in innovation of advanced verification means to detect identity frauds, existence of advanced airport infrastructure facilitates, and growth in travelers to cross-border destinations drive the growth of the global e-passport market. However, initial high cost of deployment and availability of cost-effective e-passports are expected to impede the market growth. Increased adoption of e-passports among developing economies and technological advancements are expected to present numerous opportunities for the market expansion.

Gemalto N.V., Mhlbauer Group, Entrust Datacard Corporation , HID Global Corporation , Infineon Technologies AG, Safran S.A. , Eastcompeace Technology Co., CardLogix Corporation, 4G Identity Solutions, ASK.

The global e-passport market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. Based on technology, it is divided into radio frequency identification (RFID) and biometric. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into leisure travel and business travel. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

