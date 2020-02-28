e-passport Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2024

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the e-passport market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the e-passport market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The e-passport market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the e-passport market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the e-passport market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this e-passport market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the e-passport market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global e-passport market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different e-passport market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the e-passport over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the e-passport across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the e-passport and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=2303&source=atm

On the basis of solution, the global e-passport market report covers the following solutions:

Key Trends

The global e-passport market is expected to rise at a fantastic rate over the coming years, the calculations of which can be attributed to the growing acceptance of countries regarding the greater advantages of using digital data and contactless chips rather than plain paper and complete manual identification measures. The ICAO regulations are additionally making it easier for countries and companies to adopt to e-passports at a faster rate. But by far the leading advantage that e-passports bring to the table is the ability to streamline the immigration process and help authorities track illegal or fraudulent activities with higher speed and accuracy. The use of e-gates that automatically check and authenticate an e-passport carried by a person passing through them is making them an invaluable addition to airports and other immigration portals.

Global e-Passport Market: Market Potential

Countries are recognizing the potential held by the global e-passport market and are ramping up investments in the field in order to adopt the technologies as quickly and safely as possible. The ICAO and NXP have laid out specific plans for the coming years that will decide the future of e-passports. Over 730 mn e-passports are already in circulation across the world and countries are gearing for a near overhaul of immigration policies regarding paper and digital passport formats. Eventually, an e-passport is likely to become an indistinguishable part of a person’s identity, not only improving the details that can be verified but also the level of details that can be stored and used appropriately. The EAC, for instance, has stated that the affiliated states will be rolling out new e-passports by early 2018.

The law also can have a tough time tracking illegal activities related to immigration. This also includes e-passports, where companies have already been known to illegally provide users with e-passports. Authorities need to build regulations and verification processes for combating the expected wave of digital forgery which can, however, be much more difficult to pull off than paper based forgeries.

Global e-Passport Market: Regional Outlook

While all regions are equally interested in the issuing of e-passports on a larger scale, some nations, especially the ones from developed economic regions, are likely to stay ahead in terms of adoption of new technology and newer versions of e-passports than others. It is likely that most of the advances in e-passport security will be initially rolled out in North America and Europe before other regions over the coming years. The global e-passport market, however, expected to streamline itself over the next decade and all countries are expected to follow.

Global e-Passport Market: Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the global e-passport market include Gemalto, Hexagon, GE, Abbot Informatics, SAP, Microsoft, and Oracle.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2303&source=atm

The e-passport market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the e-passport market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global e-passport market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global e-passport market? Why solution has the largest consumption in region? Which end-user segment remains the leading consumers of the e-passport across the globe?

All the players running in the global e-passport market are elaborated thoroughly in the e-passport market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging e-passport market players.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=2303&source=atm

Why choose TMRR?