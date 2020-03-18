E-Prescribing Market is Expected to Grow at High CAGR During the Forecast Period 2020-2027

E-Prescribing is known as a process of electronically producing and sending prescription order. This helps the physicians and other medical practitioners to send an electronic prescription directly to a pharmacy store. This technology improves the accuracy and enhances patient safety and quality of care. Since the prescription is electronically generated, the chances of confusion due to handwriting can be reduced and can be easily interpreted by the pharmacist.

Need to reduce the healthcare expenses along with the focus towards reducing the errors associated in the medication are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Advancements in the healthcare industry coupled with the need for electronic healthcare records are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Allscripts

eClinicalWorks

General Electric Company

athenahealth, Inc.

Henry Schein

Daw Systems, Inc.

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Surescripts

NewCrop, LLC

Change Healthcare

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the E-Prescribing market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the E-Prescribing market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global E-Prescribing market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global E-Prescribing market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall E-Prescribing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Progressive industry trends in the global E-Prescribing market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the E-Prescribing market from 2020 to 2027

Estimation of E-Prescribing demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and E-Prescribing demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the E-Prescribing market

