Ebola Caused By Zaire ebolavirus To Be Treated By Vaccines Thereby Increasing Ebola Vaccine Market Growth by 2028

Research Nester released a report titled “Ebola Vaccine Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global Ebola vaccine market in terms of market segmentation by virus type, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The Ebola vaccine market is projected to grow at a substantially high CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Ebola virus disease is a fatal viral disease which causes symptoms such as high fever, body aches, diarrhea and internal or external bleeding. It is highly prevalent in the African region, mainly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The market is segmented by virus type, by end user and by region. On the basis of virus type, the market is further segmented into Ebola virus, Sudan virus, Taï Forest virus and Bundibugyo virus. The Ebola virus segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the Ebola vaccine market as a result of growing cases of the disease through the spread of this virus.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, out of which, Ebola vaccine market in North America is projected to grow at the highest rate and hold the largest share. This can be attributed to the presence of leading drug manufacturers in the region, especially in the United States which are involved in research and development for new Ebola vaccines.

Increasing Deaths Arising from Ebola Virus Disease to Drive the Market Growth

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) experienced its tenth Ebola virus disease outbreak in 2019, during which a total of 3,296 cases of Ebola were reported as on November 17, 2019. Along with this, 2,196 deaths were reported as well. The World Health Organization termed this Ebola virus disease outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern on July 17, 2019.

The high number of casualties resulting from the Ebola virus disease is a major factor which is predicted to result in the growth of Ebola vaccines market over the forecast period. However, the stringent government regulations and the lengthy drug approval procedure are some factors which are estimated to restrain the market growth in near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Ebola vaccine market which includes company profiling of Merck & Co., Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Novavax, Inc., GeoVax, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, NewLink Genetics Corporation and Bavarian Nordic. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Ebola vaccine market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

