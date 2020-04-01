ECG Cable And ECG Lead Wires Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities In 2025

The global ECG Cable and ECG Lead wires Market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.65 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2025.

The growing healthcare concerns and treatment sector in medical market is the main driver of the ECG Cable and ECG Lead wires market. Market players are increasing focus quality of medical devices to keep pace in the competition.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

1.2 Growing number of cardiovascular failures and patients

1.3 Growing Technical support

1.4 Govt. Support is also increasing in favor of monitoring device

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of the devices

2.2 High cost of disposable cables

Market Segmentation:

1. Global ECG Cable and ECG Lead wires Market, by Usability:

1.1 Reusable Cables and Lead wires

1.2 Disposable Cables and Lead wires

2. Global ECG Cable and ECG Lead wires Market, by Material:

2.1 TPE

2.2 TPU

2.3 Other Materials

3. Global ECG Cable and ECG Lead wires Market, by Patient Care Setting:

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Long-Term Care Facilities

3.3 Clinics

3.4 Ambulatory and Home Care

4. Global ECG Cable and ECG Lead wires Market, by Machine Type:

4.1 12-Lead ECG Leadwires

4.2 5-Lead ECG Leadwires

4.3 3-Lead ECG Leadwires

4.4 6-Lead ECG Leadwires

4.5 Single-Lead ECG Leadwires

4.6 Other ECG Leadwires

5. Global ECG Cable and ECG Lead wires Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. 3M Company

2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

3. Medtronic Public Limited Company

4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5. Curbell Medical Products, Inc.

6. Welch Allyn, Inc.

7. Conmed Corporation

8. OSI Systems, Inc.

9. Schiller AG

10. Mindray Medical International Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the ECG Cable and ECG Lead wires Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

