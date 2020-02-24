eClinical Solutions Market Unbelievable Growth 2020 | Medidata Solutions, BioClinica, DATATRAK International, IBM Watson Health

eClinical Solutions Market research report has been produced by including highly developed insight and analysis which furnishes maximum benefits to the healthcare industry. This eClinical Solutions Market report also makes available the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer’s contact information and market shares for the company. The eClinical Solutions Market report assures brilliant solution to the challenges and problems faced by industry. The eClinical Solutions Market report makes available an attentive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis taking into account major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. It also scoops out the most excellent solutions and detailed information about the eClinical Solutions Market trends.

Some of the leading key players covered in this eClinical Solutions Market report are – IBM Watson Health, Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions Inc., BioClinica, DATATRAK International, Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation, CRF Health, ERT, eClinical Solutions, OmniComm Systems Inc., OmniComm Systems, Inc. , Merge Healthcare Incorporated and others

eClinical Solutions Market Drivers:

Growing adoption of software solutions in clinical research Increasing operational cost and regulatory requirements associated with preclinical research studies

The eclinical solutions market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 13.9% to reach USD 18.08 billion by 2028.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

eClinical Solutions Market By Product: Electronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems,Clinical Trial Management Systems,Randomization and Trial Supply Management,Clinical Data Integration Platforms,Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions,Safety Solutions,Electronic Trial Master File Systems,Regulatory Information Management Solutions

eClinical Solutions Market By Delivery Mode: Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions,Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions,Cloud-Based (SaaS) Solutions

eClinical Solutions Market By Clinical Trial Phase: Phase I Clinical Trials,Phase II Clinical Trials,Phase III Clinical Trials,Phase IV Clinical Trials

eClinical Solutions Market By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies,Contract Research Organizations,Consulting Service Companies,Medical Device Manufacturers,Hospitals,Academic Research Institutes

Table of Content- eClinical Solutions Market

Chapter 1. Global eClinical Solutions Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global eClinical Solutions Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Product

Chapter 6. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode

Chapter 7. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Clinical Trial Phase

Chapter 8. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By End User

Chapter 9. Global eClinical Solutions Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

