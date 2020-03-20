Eddy Current Testing Market 2027 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands

Eddy current testing is a type of electromagnetic testing used in non-destructive testing. In eddy current testing, electromagnetic induction is used to determine surface and sub-surface flaws in conductive materials. The growing safety regulations by the government is one of the major driving factor supporting the growth of eddy current testing market. The eddy current testing is becoming popular owing to the advantages offered by it, such as sensitivity to surface defects, accurate conductivity measures, ability to detect through surface coatings, and portability.

The “Global Eddy current testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Eddy current testing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Eddy current testing market with detailed market segmentation by type, service, industry vertical and geography. The global eddy current testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Eddy current testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Eddy current testing market.

– Ashtead Technology Ltd

– Eddyfi

– Ether NDE

– Fidgeon Ltd

– IBG NDT Systems

– Magnetic Analysis Corporation

– Mistras Group, Inc.

– Olympus Corporation

– TÜV Rheinland

– Zetec, Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting eddy current testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Eddy current testing market in these regions.

