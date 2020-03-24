Eddy Current Testing Market – Insights on Challenges & Opportunities by 2025

The recent market report on the global Eddy Current Testing market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Eddy Current Testing market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Eddy Current Testing market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Eddy Current Testing market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Important doubts pertaining to the Eddy Current Testing market addressed in the report:

Which region is likely to provide promising opportunities for market players during the forecast period? How are the economic policies in region 1 and region 2 favoring the growth of the Eddy Current Testing market in these regions? What are the recent manufacturing techniques that have gained popularity? Why are companies increasing investments towards research and development? Which product type is likely to remain a cash cow for manufacturers?

The extensive report fragments the Eddy Current Testing market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Eddy Current Testing is utilized in different industrial domains.

Competition Outlook

The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Eddy Current Testing market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

General Electric

Olympus

Ashtead Technology

Mistras Group

Eddyfi NDT

Ether NDE

Zetec

TUV Rheinland

IBG NDT Systems

Fidgeon

Magnetic Analysis

Oxford Instruments

Koslow Scientific

Market Segment by Product Type

Conventional Eddy Current Testing

Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM)

Remote Field Testing (RFT)

Eddy Current Array (ECA)

Pulsed Eddy Current Testing

Near-Field Testing (NFT)

Near-Field Array (NFA)

Partial Saturation Eddy Current (PSEC)

Market Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Government Infrastructure

Automotive

Power Generation

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Eddy Current Testing status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Eddy Current Testing manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Eddy Current Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Eddy Current Testing market in each region.

Analytical insights included in the report:

SWOT analysis of the major market players operating in the Eddy Current Testing market

Current and projected trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Eddy Current Testing market

Region-wise assessment of consumption patterns

The influence of research and development on the Eddy Current Testing market

Market size and value of the Eddy Current Testing market in different geographies

