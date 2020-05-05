EDGE COMPUTING MARKET TOP KEY PLAYERS ARE NOKIA, HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD., JUNIPER NETWORKS INC AND OTHERS

The report”Edge Computing Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, and Hybrid), Organization (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026″published by Data Bridge Market Research

For Better Understanding, Download Free Sample PDF Brochure of Edge Computing Market Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-edge-computing-market&sc

This Edge Computing market research report has been produced with the systematic gathering of market information for SEMICONDUCTORS AND ELECTRONICS industry. All this information is supplied in such a way that it appropriately gives explanation of various facts and figures to the business.

Global Edge Computing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.11 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 21.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 33.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Edge Computing are included: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-edge-computing-market&sc

The Top Manufacturers/Players Are:

Nokia

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Networks

Dell

Cisco

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

SixSq Srl

FogHorn Systems, Vasona Networks Inc., MachineShop Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., Vapor IO, Violin Systems LLC, Aricent Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, and SAP SE.

Inquire/Speak To Expert for Further Detailed Information About Edge Computing Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-edge-computing-market&sc

Market Drivers:

Widespread usage and adoption of IoT leading to overload on cloud foundation is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing levels of adoption and applications in a number of different industry verticals is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns pertaining to hacks and cyber security in edge computing is expected to restrain the market growth

Due to the modern nature of edge computing there is a lack of standardization and issues in operations and integration of edge computing, this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Edge Computing Market Overview

Part 02:Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Edge Computing Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Edge Computing Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Edge Computing Revenue by Countries

Part 06:Europe Edge Computing Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Edge Computing Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Edge Computing by Countries

Continued….

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request Detailed [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-edge-computing-market&sc

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2019-2026 Edge Computing market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with us ([email protected]), we will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]