Edible Flakes Market to Witness Great Growth | General Mills Inc.; Kellogg Co.; POST HOLDINGS, INC.; The Quaker Oats Company; Nestlé; others

The well-established Key players in the market are: General Mills Inc.; Kellogg Co.; POST HOLDINGS, INC.; The Quaker Oats Company; Nestlé; H. & J. Brüggen Kg; Nature’s Path Foods; Bagrry’s India Ltd.; Patanjali Ayurved.; GD Foods; Marico; The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.; Rubin Mühle GmbH; foodcare.pl; Crystal Candy; CAB Foods (PTY) Ltd; www.sweettreatsupply.com and Surbiton Sugarcraft among others.

Edible Flakes Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Corn Flakes, Wheat Flakes, Rice Flakes, Flakey Oats, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Edible flakes are additional bakery ingredients utilized in various food applications to provide enhanced appeal to the goods, while improving the colour, texture and modifying the overall taste of the product they are applied in. These flakes are generally coloured, flavoured adding an extra dimension to the baked goods’ appeal and flavouring.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of ready-to-eat food products in various developing regions of the world is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing need for healthy diet and processed food products is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Changes in the lifestyles of individuals to adopt a more healthier product base is expected to drive the growth of the market

Various health and nutritional benefits associated with the consumption of flakes consumption is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the availability of alternate products is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Significant rise in the population suffering from lactose intolerance is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Overutilization/overeating of these flakes can cause negative effects on the body which is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, AAK USA Inc. announced the launch of several new flavours of shortening flakes designed for a variety of applications in bakery products such as cakes, pie, doughs as well as biscuits among others. The flavour varieties include orange, vanilla and butter. These flakes offer significant advantages over other packaged shortening products

In April 2018, Kellogg Co. announced the launch of a different kind of applications for its chocolate frosted flakes. Their flakes have found their use in the production of a vinyl record that is playable while also being edible. This innovative strategy will help in improving the awareness amongst the population regarding the company’s flakes and cereal products

